Missouri releases depth chart ahead of playing Tennessee
No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play its final road game on Saturday of the 2023 season.
No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will host the Vols at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. The Southeastern Conference East matchup will be televised by CBS.
Tennessee enters the contest after defeating UConn, 59-3, while Missouri lost at No. 1 Georgia, 30-21, in Week 10.
PHOTOS: Tennessee football wears Summitt Blue against UConn
READ: Tennessee football releases Week 11 depth chart ahead of playing Missouri
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Missouri released its depth chart. The Tigers’ Week 11 depth chart is listed below.