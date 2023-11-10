Missouri releases depth chart ahead of playing Tennessee

No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play its final road game on Saturday of the 2023 season.

No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will host the Vols at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. The Southeastern Conference East matchup will be televised by CBS.

Tennessee enters the contest after defeating UConn, 59-3, while Missouri lost at No. 1 Georgia, 30-21, in Week 10.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Missouri released its depth chart. The Tigers’ Week 11 depth chart is listed below.

