Missouri’s offense will be too much for the Florida Gators, per the Athletic

The Florida Gators are set to take on the Missouri Tigers in SEC action on Saturday night, and the college football experts are making their predictions ahead of kickoff.

Another staff member from renowned sports publication The Athletic put in their pick and, once again, the Gators are being looked down upon when it comes to the matchup in Columbia, Missouri.

Senior writer Bruce Feldman thinks Mizzou has a clear advantage at home, as the Gators have been struggling to find their footing and hold a 1-3 record while playing on the road.

“The Tigers offense is playing with a ton of confidence right now and RB Cody Schrader is really cranked up,” Feldman said. “The hunch here is the visiting Gators who have been really bad on the road this season (1-3 with only a 41-39 win at a bad South Carolina team) won’t be able to slow down the Mizzou attack. UF has allowed 555 rushing yards the past two games and now they face the top RB in the SEC in Schrader.”

The Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers are slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire