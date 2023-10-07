Missouri-LSU 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Tigers to beat LSU

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew has made its picks for No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 23 LSU on Saturday.

Four of the five panelists chose LSU over Missouri, including celebrity guest picker Baker Mayfield. Missouri of course is one of the last three remaining undefeated teams in the SEC, the other two being fellow SEC East teams Kentucky and Georgia, who also play each other in Week 6.

More: ‘Give Lou the Heisman’: Can Luther Burden III keep up fast start as Mizzou football’s schedule toughens?

Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 11 a.m. CT in Baton Rouge, Louisiana:

Missouri-LSU predictions on "College GameDay": Who Baker Mayfield, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked:

Desmond Howard: LSU

Pat McAfee: LSU

Baker Mayfield: LSU

Lee Corso: LSU

Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'GameDay' prediction for Missouri-LSU