Missouri loss leaves Memphis football at early (but inevitable) fork in the road | Giannotto

ST. LOUIS – Seth Henigan had just spent the better part of eight minutes standing behind a podium saying exactly what he was supposed to say. He just wasn’t sure how it sounded. He was convinced his voice had gone hoarse, from a Saturday night spent yelling at the offense over 40,000 or so Missouri fans.

“They were saying they couldn’t hear me,” Henigan made sure to tell reporters.

The quarterback then walked down one of the dated hallways beneath The Dome at America’s Place, and looked out one last time to the faded turf field where all that noise came from.

How Memphis football remembers its 34-27 loss to Missouri (4-0) is likely to change in the weeks ahead, depending on where this leads. It’s such an obvious fork-in-the-road, though it was still a loss like most had it penciled in to be when this year’s schedule came out.

Two huge home games now await against Boise State and Tulane. Lose both and this season will get uncomfortable fast.

So it’s not clear yet what Saturday will sound like later – just that moral victories only sound good once they lead to real victories.

For now, Memphis (3-1) can only remember this as a game it could’ve won. That’s different than a game Memphis should’ve won, which can oftentimes be the difference between a successful season, and a snake-bit one.

“We had a chance,” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said.

They sure did.

Despite having a home game stolen away and replaced with a de facto SEC road game. Despite both scholarship kickers not making the trip due to injury. Despite giving up nine plays of 20 or more yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass on Missouri’s third play of the game.

Memphis nonetheless led 10-7 after the first quarter. It twice had the ball with a chance to tie the game in the second half. It was 3-of-4 on fourth down and had no significant game management gaffes. It got running back Blake Watson 18 carries and nine catches for 134 total yards and a touchdown. It found wide receiver Roc Taylor seven times for a career-best 143 yards. It was never overwhelmed by Missouri.

“We didn’t come here to kick field goals and play for close,” Silverfield said he told the players at the team hotel before the game, and that was a pretty good spin on what he was really thinking.

"I wasn’t quite sure when we were running out of the tunnel if we were going to kick field goals or go for two."

Memphis nonetheless looked intriguing enough to think it can challenge for an American Athletic Conference title again. There might not be a better team left on the Tigers’ schedule.

But they also looked flawed enough to get in their own way.

They averaged less than 3.1 yards per play on the first 44 snaps of the game and 8.2 yards per play on the final 32 snaps of the game. They gave up 383 yards on nine plays and 159 yards on the other 52 plays Missouri ran. They allowed 341 yards through the air and 201 yards on the ground, but didn’t allow Missouri to convert a third down. Henigan threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions and nearly two fumbles.

“The opportunities were there,” Silverfield lamented, and there will still be more.

“I’m angry because … we could’ve taken this game and go home 4-0,” linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku added, “and I just feel like, there’s just frustration.”

That's the biggest loss from this first loss – the loss of momentum an upset and an undefeated record could have sparked for a program that needs a jolt as badly as it needs to beat Boise State, Tulane or both.

But this certainly shouldn’t be demoralizing. Nor will it necessarily be reassuring. Henigan didn’t like how that sounded, either.

“Our locker room knew we were a good team,” he insisted.

Now, it’s just about convincing everybody else.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on X: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Unpacking Memphis football's loss to Missouri and what it means for 2023