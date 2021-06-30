Missouri HC talks about what RB Larry Rountree III brings to Chargers

The Chargers rounded out their backfield with the selection of former Missouri running back Larry Rountree III in the sixth-round of this year’s draft.

Rountree joins Los Angeles after being one of the most productive backs in the SEC the past three seasons, having posted 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns, which are both school records.

Rountree’s former college head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, who believes that he is going to be an excellent football player for a long time, talked about what the back brings to L.A.

“He’s going to be a tremendous asset for both that left tackle [Rashawn Slater] and for Justin to take the pressure off of them as far as having to throw the football and protect,” Drinkwitz said.

“He’s a guy that can get the tough yards. It’s not always pretty when you hand him the football as far as the blocking scheme, but he’s going to make sure it’s a positive play.

And he’s just got a great smile and personality, and he’s going to be an excellent person in the locker room for those guys to lean on. He was voted team captain by his peers for us and just a guy that was a joy to be around.”

Rountree enters training camp next month in one of the most compelling position battles alongside Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley for one of the spots behind Austin Ekeler.

Rountree is an explosive runner who has good feet, contact balance, second-level vision, ball protection awareness, as well as passing game impact, who projects as a short-yardage/goal-line specialist and special teamer.

Should he impress the coaching staff in camp and the preseason slate, Rountree could grow into a decent-sized role sooner than most people anticipate, with the potential to be a well-rounded back that can contribute on multiple downs.