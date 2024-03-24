Missouri girls basketball team’s winning streak reaches 131 games; has not lost since February 2020

Many, many things about life have changed since February 2020, but one thing remains the same: Incarnate Word girls basketball wins. And wins. And wins.

Last weekend, the Red Knights won the Class 6 girls basketball championship, extending their winning streak to an unbelievable 131 games. The last time they lost was Feb. 8, 2020, a four-year stretch for the high school athlete.

It’s the team’s seventh championship in a row.

Incarnate Word’s Abbie Sextro (35) holds the championship trophy following a Class 6 state championship girls basketball game between Kickapoo and Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

This one was particularly special, as Incarnate Word played with the mantra “win for Dan” after head coach Dan Rolfes was hospitalized after suffering what was described as a medical emergency the night before, according to MaxPreps and the St. Louis American.

Incarnate Word forced 18 turnovers in the 53-43 win over Kickapoo (Springfield, Mo.). Kaylynn Janes, who never lost a game in her career, scored 16 points, while Peyton Hill led the team with 17. Nevaeh Caffey recorded a line of seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals, according to the STL American.

The Red Knights finished this season 31-0. The year before, they went 32-0. In both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, they posted a record of 29-0, which takes us to their most recent loss, the 2019-20 season, in which they went 27-4. After that loss on Feb. 8, 2020, Incarnate Word won the final 10 games, including the championship.

The entire run has been spectacular—a 28-2 championship season in 2019; a title run in 2018 saved by an overtime victory in the semifinals as the team went 28-5; a record of 27-4 the year before, and in 2016, a 28-5 season that ended in the semifinals.

But that 2016 game was just a blip, as they had won three straight titles from 2012-13 through 2014-15.

According to MaxPreps, the Red Knights broke the Missouri consecutive wins of 124 on Feb. 12. Rolfes won his 700th game as a coach in the quarterfinals.

Incarnate Word fans hold up signs honoring head coach Dan Rolfes, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Rolfes experienced a medical emergency following a semifinal game Friday and was unable to coach the championship game.

