Missouri football vs. Tennessee live scores and updates: Can MU knock off the Vols?

We're sure no one needs to remind Eli Drinkwitz of the last two years.

Tennessee's offense thoroughly owned, utterly demolished and unequivocally destroyed Missouri's defense. The Volunteers scored over 60 points on the Tigers the last two seasons.

In 2021, it resulted in the defensive line coach getting fired.

Last season, it resulted in the Tigers being pushed to the brink of bowl eligibility.

Those two outcomes, in retrospect, ultimately paid off for Missouri in the long run. Who would've thought 128 points allowed by MU would be a positive?

In 2021, it allowed Al Davis to take over as defensive line coach. He's ushered in an era of interior defensive line play that's become a staple for the Tigers' defense.

In 2022, it gave Missouri the resolve to forge ahead, win its next two games and clinch a bowl berth for the third straight season.

This year, Missouri's tilt against Tennessee comes with massive implications. The Tigers can earn a key SEC East win, a key top 25 win and cement themselves as a New Year's Six favorite for the SEC this season.

All that stands in the way is for Missouri to prove that its defense is stout enough to hold the Volunteers' offense. MU doesn't even have to shut down the UT offense, either. The Tigers just need to give their offense a shot.

After we've seen Missouri go toe-to-toe with LSU and Georgia, two of the most productive teams in the conference, there's no reason to believe that MU won't be able to do the same against a Tennessee team that doesn't have the same weapons it had in the last two years.

Ironic, isn't it?

After two consecutive years of the most forgettable performances of the season by Missouri against the Volunteers, this season's game against Tennessee has a chance to be one of the most memorable wins in recent Missouri history.

Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri vs. Tennessee social media updates

A Twitter List by OchoK_

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football vs. Tennessee: live scores and updates