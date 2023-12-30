Missouri football vs. Ohio State live score, updates, highlights from Cotton Bowl

For the first time since the 2013 college football season, Missouri football will play in a New Year's Six bowl game.

On Friday, the No. 9 Tigers (10-2, 6-2 SEC) face No. 6 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Coincidentally, the last time Missouri made a New Year's Six Bowl was also in the Cotton Bowl, when the Tigers defeated Oklahoma State 41-31.

Missouri is led by a star tandem of consensus All-American running back Cody Schrader and first-team All-SEC receiver Luther Burden III, who ran for 1,489 yards and caught 83 passes for 1,197 yards, respectively. Quarterback Brady Cook has also been solid, passing for 3,189 yards and 20 touchdowns to six interceptions on the year.

Ohio State, who's missing numerous players due to opt-outs, will deploy redshirt freshman Devin Brown at quarterback with former starter Kyle McCord set to transfer to Syracuse. Biletnikoff Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. will also not play, as he's likely to be a top selection in the upcoming NFL draft.

Follow along for the live updates, highlights and score of Missouri's game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl:

Missouri vs. Ohio State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Missouri — — — — — Ohio State — — — — —

Missouri vs. Ohio State updates, highlights

Pregame

6:01 p.m.: Here's a look at Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown warming up pregame:

Ohio State first-time starting QB Devin Brown warming up. pic.twitter.com/vhldr7hk6S — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) December 30, 2023

5:47 p.m.: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson are chatting pregame on the sideline:

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey have a chat pregame. pic.twitter.com/N6pvlZ7LzA — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) December 29, 2023

5:41 p.m.: With a little over an hour until kickoff, Ohio State remains 5-point favorite over Missouri, per BetMGM.

5:36 p.m.: Ohio State Biletnikoff Award winner Marvin Harrison Jr. will not play in the Cotton Bowl, according to the Buckeyes' availability report given to media members in Arlington. Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is also out.

5:14 p.m.: Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is on the field for early pregame warmups.

Brady Cook is on the field warming up ahead of the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff is approx. two hours away. pic.twitter.com/Jtlsf7MZcQ — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) December 29, 2023

What channel is Missouri vs. Ohio State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Missouri-Ohio State will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Missouri-Ohio State start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Buckeyes will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Friday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Missouri vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odd courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27

Spread: Ohio State (-3)

Over/under: 49

Moneyline: Ohio State -155 | Missouri +130

Missouri schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 23 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 1 Georgia 30, Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Missouri 36, No. 12 Tennessee 7* Saturday, Nov. 18 Missouri 33, Florida 31* Friday, Nov. 24 Missouri 48, Arkansas 14* Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 7 Ohio State (Cotton Bowl)

Ohio State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Ohio State 20, No. 6 Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 Ohio State 38, Michigan State 3* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ohio State 37, Minnesota 3* Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 3 Michigan 30, Ohio State 24* Friday, Dec. 29 vs. No. 9 Missouri (Cotton Bowl)

