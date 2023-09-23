Missouri football vs. Memphis scores and live updates: Can a St. Louis trup lift MU to 4-0?

There may not be a better way for Missouri football to follow up its great win against No. 15 Kansas State than by letting the Tigers have a little fun.

When Eli Drinkwitz took over the program in 2019, he made a priority to win recruiting battles in the Show-Me State, bringing the best talent in Missouri to the Unversity of Missouri. He followed through with that promise and will have Saturday to show for it.

There are 18 players on MU's roster from the greater St. Louis area, including O'Fallon and St. Charles. This includes superstar receiver Luther Burden and quarterback Brady Cook.

It's a chance for St. Louis natives to show out for their home crowd.

"I'm a little lit," Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper said Tuesday of playing in St. Louis.

This will be the first time Missouri played in The Dome at America's Center since the 2010 season. That was a win over Illinois. This won't be a rivalry game, but it will be a chance for Missouri to start 4-0 on a season for the first time since 2013.

That would be a year where MU won the SEC East and eventually won the Cotton Bowl.

After defeating Kansas State, Missouri is sitting on the precipice of surging the Drinkwitz era. The possibilities start with a 4-0 record and stretch to the possibility of entering Faurot Field 5-0 against LSU on Oct. 7.

That looks too far ahead, to be clear. But it's hard not to think about what could be next if Missouri can take care of business against Memphis.

Luckily for MU, a handful of players will have something extra to play for this Saturday. That energy will be welcome in a game against a Memphis team that's also 3-0.

"It's what you've always dreamed about," MU running back and St. Louis native Cody Schrader said.

Missouri quarterback Blaine Gabbert, center, hugs teammate Wes Kemp (8) after they defeated Illinois 23-13 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010, in St. Louis.

Mizzou football injury report

PROBABLE

Daniel Blood

QUESTIONABLE

Brady Cook

OUT

Peanut Houston

Marcellus Johnson

Shamar McNeil

Brett Norfleet

