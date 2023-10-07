Missouri football vs. LSU live updates and score: Can MU win another big one at Faurot Field?

When Missouri halted the defending national champion LSU Tigers at the one-yard line in the fall of 2020, it gave Eli Drinkwitz his first notable win at the University of Missouri.

Three seasons later, Drinkwitz has the chance to earn another notable win over a ranked LSU team in Columbia.

This time, however, it would be a second signature win in the 2023 season.

The Bayou Tigers are coming to Columbia on Saturday. The once-thought-of College Football Playoff contenders limp into Faurot Field with a 3-2 record after falling to Ole Miss 55-49 last weekend in a southern-style shootout. It's a chance for LSU to right its train as it aims to at least be in a position for a New Year's Six Bowl.

For Missouri, this is a chance to further the Tigers' breakout season. If MU wants to be in that consideration, a win against LSU would certainly vault the program into that category.

To do that, Missouri might have to win a shootout. And by shootout, we do mean a shootout of potentially epic proportions.

LSU put up 49 points against Ole Miss last week. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was throwing and running all over the field; Daniels scored five total touchdowns, threw for over 400 yards and rushed for over 100 yards.

However, the LSU defense allowed 706 total yards and Ole Miss deflected Daniels' last-gasp pass to win the game as time ran out. The Tigers team that was poised to be a contender this season suddenly lost that status.

Now, LSU has nothing to lose and everything to prove. Sound familiar?

Missouri adopted its "Something To Prove" mantra this season with great effect. The team has certainly proved it can be one of the better teams in the SEC. With seven games remaining, there's certainly something for LSU to prove.

Missouri could be staring its own mantra in the face - in its own house, even - this morning.

It's up to Missouri to show its desire is more significant than LSU's talent.

Missouri football injury report

QUESTIONABLE

Marcellus Johnson

Darius Robinson

OUT

Peanut Houston

Mekhi Miller

Missouri football vs. LSU social media updates

