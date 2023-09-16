Missouri football vs. Kansas State live updates: Can the Tigers pull off the upset?

Eli Drinkwitz may not have said it better on Tuesday.

"I don't think there's anything better than college football regional rivalries," he said.

That is absolutely correct. But what happens when you throw in the fact this might be the most important game of the Drinkwitz era?

All summer long, Drinkwitz and his Tigers have been using "STP" as their calling card. "Something To Prove" is what it stands for.

This is the game where Missouri can prove everything it wants to.

It can prove it can turn a corner under Drinkwitz. It can prove its offense can win games. It can prove its defense is as good, if not better, than last year.

The only thing that stands in the Tigers' way is No. 15 Kansas State. The same program that beat MU down 40-12 last year in a rain-soaked game that featured plenty of Missouri mistakes and very few Wildcat errors.

This season has the potential to be different. Underwhelming wins aside for Missouri, the Tigers are armed with a new offensive coordinator and plenty of new faces that can change the tune.

Not to mention, the sold-out home crowd MU will be playing in front of.

It's not an easy task, but the opportunity is there for MU. The Tigers have a chance to take advantage.

"It's a really good football team coming to Faurot Field," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "A lot of respect for Kansas State and their coaching staff and players."

Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz chats with Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders head coach Rick Stockstill prior to the Tigers' game against the Blue Raiders in Columbia, Mo on September 9, 2023.

Mizzou vs. Kansas State injury report

QUESTIONABLE

Chad Bailey

Daniel Blood

Mekhi Miller

OUT

Michael Cox

Peanut Houston

Shamar McNeil

