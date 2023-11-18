Missouri football vs. Florida live scores and updates: Can MU earn a senior day win?

It's clear as day now.

About two weeks after Missouri's loss to Georgia took the chance at winning the SEC East out of the Tigers' hands, Missouri has since regained control of its own destiny.

With a dominant 36-7 win over Tennessee, MU has vaulted into the Top 10 of the College Football Playoff Rankings at No. 9 overall above one-loss Louisville.

Imagine that, the CFP committee thinks so highly of Missouri it put the Tigers above a Louisville team with a better record. The wins over Tennessee, Kansas State and Kentucky will do that.

Now, the Tigers have New Year's Six Bowl in their sights. Win out, and that New Year's Six berth is all yours.

The Tigers cannot fall out of the top 10 if they win out. No. 6 Oregon and No. 5 Washington could play each other again in the Pac-12 Championship game, and one of No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama has to fall in the SEC title game.

At the very least, MU will stay at No. 9. To stay there, Missouri needs to beat Florida.

The Gators struggled the last time they game to Faurot. Missouri sent UF packing on a chilly November night and ended the Dan Mullen era with a 24-23 win in overtime.

This year, the Gators' defense is struggling but its offense is humming. It sounds like a perfect matchup for Missouri on paper.

At the end of the day, the Florida game is some business that MU needs to handle. If Drinkwitz wants to "stand on business" as he preached after the Tennessee win, the best way to prove he can is against a 5-5 Florida team to start a two-game stretch that can end with 10 wins.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with head linesman Carl Gioia during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri football injury report

PROBABLE

Luther Burden III

Brady Cook

Cam'Ron Johnson

Tre'Vez Johnson

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Cody Schrader

Kristian Williams

QUESTIONABLE

Realus George Jr.

REPORTED OUT

Ty'Ron Hopper*

(*According to multiple reports, Hopper will miss Saturday's game against his former school)

Missouri football social media updates

A Twitter List by OchoK_

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football vs. Florida: live scores and updates