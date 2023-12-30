Missouri football trolls Ohio State with block M after Cotton Bowl win over Buckeyes

In the hours after Missouri’s 14-3 victory against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, the Tigers weren’t done having some fun at the Buckeyes’ expense.

The official account for Missouri football on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) trolled Ohio State late Friday night with a series of four photos, playing off a well-known meme from a promotional video for the video game "Team Fortress 2."

In the photos, Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye is shown, with its image and likeness largely obscured, much like a whistleblower being interviewed on camera. Brutus in the first and second panels is quoted as saying, "I fear no man. But that thing. … " before cutting a way to a gold Block M. The meme cuts back to Brutus saying, "It scares me.”

The joke, of course, is that the Cotton Bowl marked Ohio State’s second loss of the season, both of which have come against teams with Block M logos (Missouri and Michigan).

In their loss to the Tigers, the Buckeyes were held to a season-low 203 total yards, the first time all season Ohio State failed to get at least 325 total yards. The three points scored by the Buckeyes were also the lowest ever of the Ryan Day era.

The Buckeyes have lost their past three games against rival Michigan, making Day the first Ohio State coach since John Cooper in 1995-97 to lose three in a row against the Wolverines. Friday’s game marked just their second loss ever to Missouri, against whom it holds a 10-2-1 all-time record. The Tigers' previous loss came in September 1976.

In the win, and despite being the designated away team for the matchup, Missouri wore all-black jerseys with a gold Block M on its helmet.

