Missouri football: Tigers land two commitments for 2024 recruiting class

Missouri football landed two commitments in the 2024 recruiting class on Friday. The news came after the Tigers hosted a major recruiting weekend to try and land some of their top targets for next season.

The first of the two commitments came from in-state. Jude James, an athlete from Francis Howell in Saint Charles announced he’ll be staying close to home for school.

“COMMITTED,” James said in his announcement on social media.

James can play various positions, splitting time as a wide receiver and defensive back in high school. He was listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

247Sports listed him as the No. 23 overall player in the state. He was high school teammates with current Tiger tight end Brett Norfleet, as well as offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer.

James chose Missouri over a bevy of Group of 5 offers, including Army, Ball State and Colorado State. MU was his only Power 5 offer listed by 247.

James finished last season with 634 receiving yards on 32 catches with nine touchdowns through the air. He stands 6-foot-3 inches and weighs 215 pounds.

James would not be the only commitment of the day for the Tigers, who pulled off what head coach Eli Drinkwitz referred to on his Twitter account as the “Daily Double.” Later on Friday, Jackson Hancock, an athlete from Canton, Ga., announced his commitment to Missouri.

Hancock was listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports but was not rated by Rivals, ESPN or On3. He was listed as a safety by other recruiting sites.

The Sequoyah High School star is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. Last season he rushed for 591 yards on 114 carries with seven touchdowns according to MaxPreps.

Offensively, he also contributed as a receiver, catching 18 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he pitched in 49 total tackles, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries as a junior.

He also pitched in on special teams, racking up 570 yards on kickoff returns last season, including one for 97 yards. He returned four punts for 68 total yards.

Hancock chose Missouri over offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern among others. The Tigers were his only Power 5 offer to this point.

