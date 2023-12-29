Missouri football reveals all-black, Block 'M' uniforms for Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State

Missouri football on Thursday unveiled the uniforms the Tigers will wear against Ohio State in Friday night's Cotton Bowl Classic.

Eliah Drinkwitz's team will not only wear all-black uniforms, but also will don a gold Block M against the seventh-ranked Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play). No. 9 Missouri (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will go with the all-black look in lieu of the typical away whites. Ohio State, the designated home team in Friday's game, will wear its scarlet home jerseys.

Apart from the all-black look, the jerseys will feature the word "Mizzou" on the front in white lettering and gold outline. The numbering and players' last names feature the same style. The jerseys also feature a gold stripe offsite by two smaller white stripes on the shoulder pads, a style that's mirrored on the Tigers' pants and helmet. The pièce de résistance, of course, is the Block M on the sides of the helmet.

Missouri football uniform reveal for Cotton Bowl

Here's a look at Missouri's uniforms vs. the Buckeyes, courtesy of senior defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan:

Missouri's sartorial choices for the Cotton Bowl are more important than just making sure the team looks good vs. Ohio State. As noted by Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.Net, the Buckeyes do not have a storied bowl history in "color vs. color" games, losing two such games in the Rose Bowl in 1976 and 1921.

The 1976 Rose Bowl Game was particularly devastating for the Buckeyes, who entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 1 vs. No. 11 UCLA. The Bruins shocked the Buckeyes 23-10, likely costing them a national championship that season (they finished ranked No. 4 in both the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25).

Missouri will wear all-black uniforms in the Cotton Bowl, which means Ohio State will play its first color-vs-color game since the 1976 Rose Bowl loss to UCLA. The 1921 Rose Bowl loss to Cal was also color-vs-color, like most games at the time: https://t.co/kb97vcwqcN — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) December 28, 2023

Missouri all-time record vs. Ohio State

Whether Missouri continues that trend on Friday remains to be seen, though the Tigers will have to break its own streak of history against OSU in the process: They are 1-10-1 all time against the Buckeyes and have lost two straight in the series: a home-and-home in 1997-98.

However, Missouri's only win in the series came in 1976 ... the same calendar year Ohio State lost that "color vs. color" Rose Bowl. In that sense, Drinkwitz and Co. will look to turn back the clock Friday vs. the Buckeyes.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football to wear all-black, Block 'M' uniforms vs. Ohio State