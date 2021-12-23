Missouri football players react to Armed Forces Bowl loss, Bazelak's transfer, NFL draft declarations

Army, left, and Missouri players, right, watch the coin flip at the start of the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.

After Wednesday night's heartbreaking, last-minute Armed Forces Bowl loss, Missouri fans had plenty to say on social media. But fans weren't the only ones who took to Twitter to voice their thoughts as the 2021 season concluded.

Quarterback Brady Cook, the bowl's breakout star for Missouri, earned his fair share of praise from his teammates.

Missouri football players look toward 2022 season

After the game, he responded to Mizzou's highest-rated recruit for 2022, five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, giving fans a possible glimpse at what next season could look like.

Gonna be special next year brother 🤞🏼 https://t.co/QWm0lR0uEf — Brady Cook (@qbcook12) December 23, 2021

Senior punter Grant McKinniss, who transferred to Mizzou from Kentucky, expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him on his journey.

What a journey it’s been, thank you to everyone that has supported me over the years. College football has given me so many unbelievable experiences and friends that will last a lifetime. Thank you 🏈 pic.twitter.com/NZaSqMsMl8 — Grant Mckinniss (@GMckinniss) December 23, 2021

And underclassmen anticipated the future.

Guarantee y’all next season gon be different #MIZ — Charles Hicks (@_hicks5) December 23, 2021

I love this team, I love this program. We will be back, I will be back... believe that. — Logan Muckey (@_loganmuckey) December 23, 2021

I’m am thankful of being apart of those Seniors… they taught me the game helped me strive for much more than I felt I could handle.. they trusted me to come in my freshman year and start right along them… Hate it ended that way but as I walked through the locker room it felt 💔 pic.twitter.com/RvnLowA6QC — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) December 23, 2021

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak enters the transfer portal

Connor Bazelak, Missouri's starting quarterback for much of this season, announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Thursday.

His teammates were quick to respond with well-wishes for their team captain.

My guy man… im going to miss you 8 had a hell of time here with you. Can’t wait to watch you at your next stop. Best of luck brother https://t.co/S4T03I3hFr — Niko Hea (@HeaNiko) December 23, 2021

Best of luck 8, Keep striving for greatness ! https://t.co/iH1iwxzYwm — Maco (@EstlMaco5) December 23, 2021

Go be great Connor 💙💙 https://t.co/hOXsiElYaU — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) December 23, 2021

Michael Maietti declares for the NFL Draft, former TE Daniel Parker Jr. heading to Oklahoma

Bazelak wasn't the only Tiger to make big moves on Thursday. Third-team All-American Michael Maietti declared for the NFL Draft ...

Thank you Missouri !! pic.twitter.com/PFfeCqMlr8 — Michael Maietti (@MikeMaietti78) December 23, 2021

Gone miss u old man 💯 https://t.co/gGAHMXL538 — Realus 🤴🏿 (@RealusGeorgeJr) December 23, 2021

... while former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., who entered the transfer portal earlier this season, revealed his destination: Oklahoma.

