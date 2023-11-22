Missouri football is at No. 9 in the CFP rankings. Here's what should Tiger fans root for

Missouri football has stood pat in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers are No. 9 overall, according to Tuesday's CFP committee rankings. MU was ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25 and the Coaches Poll, both released on Sunday.

There wasn't any movement for the Tigers, who have sat at No. 9 overall since earning that spot last week.

In fact, there was nothing that happened Tuesday that should concern Missouri fans.

Here's what standing pat at No. 9 means for MU.

Tigers still control their destiny

It's been true since demolishing Tennessee: win out, and you earn a New Year's Six Bowl berth.

Missouri's strength of schedule has enamored the CFP committee. It sounds superfluous, but it's true. The committee has discussed how head-to-head victories matter and how style points matter.

Take for example how the committee viewed No. 1 Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, where the Vols struck first on the very first play of the game.

"As we talked about it in the room, Tennessee scores on their first offensive play, whatever it is, 105, 110,000 people going crazy, and to see Georgia score on six of their first eight possessions was incredibly impressive," College Football Playoff Selection Committee chair Boo Corrigan said on a conference call after the rankings were announced. "It was incredibly impressive."

Against Florida, Missouri didn't look dominant. In fact, they had a fractured game in a way where the offense played inconsistently and the defense wasn't its usual self.

But, the committee thinks highly of the SEC. Every SEC team has an edge because its schedule includes other top-rated SEC teams, which boosts the strength of schedule argument.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook shares his elation after defeating Florida 33-31 in a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The committee puts Missouri in a chance to finish higher

Missouri has a chance to take care of business against Arkansas next week. The Hogs are reeling, and it would be the 10th win of the year for Missouri.

Consider what else is happening around the country: rivalry week.

No. 6 Oregon plays No. 16 Oregon State later on Friday. Oregon State has won two of its last three games against the Ducks.

No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 3 Michigan. By virtue of a game being played in general, one of those teams will lose. If Michigan loses by a large amount, there's an argument for the committee to drop them far down the rankings.

No. 5 Florida State will take on Florida without its starting quarterback. Jordan Travis's injury last week was unfortunately a season-ending injury.

Take care of business and hope for chaos. Then, plenty of things can happen.

The disclaimer is Missouri will not make the College Football Playoff with two losses.

The winner of Ohio State-Michigan, as well as the championship game winners from the SEC and Pac-12, are enough to keep the Tigers away from the coveted No. 4 and final spot.

But, if chaos ensues, Missouri could finish higher in the top 10.

What should Missouri fans root for?

Chaos. Pure, unbridled insanity that mirrors the 2007 college football season.

Plain and simple, Tiger fans should want Oregon to lose, Florida State to lose and Michigan to lose handily to Ohio State this week.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz shows his elation at senior offensive tackle Javon Foster during the senior day festivities before a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

That would move Missouri up in the College Football Playoff rankings. This kind of post-Thanksgiving massacre of the top 10 would have to be historic in some way. But, anything can happen.

Missouri may have the easiest route of all the aforementioned teams because of Arkansas being a 4-7 squad. The Tigers still need to take care of business though.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Here's what Missouri football fans need to root for this weekend