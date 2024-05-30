Missouri football learns kickoff times for Buffalo, Boston College games in September

Add two more to the calendar.

The Southeastern Conference released the kickoff times for the first three games of the 2024 regular season for each of its members, Missouri football included.

The Tigers already knew the time and date of their season opener, which is 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 against Murray State in Columbia, but learned the specifics of their games against Buffalo and Boston College in early September. There also was a potential update for their regular-season finale against Arkansas

Missouri will face Buffalo in Week 2 at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Columbia. The game will stream on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

Mizzou kicks off its game against Boston College in Week 3 at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 14, also at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports also reported that the Egg Bowl — Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss — will move from its spot on Thanksgiving evening to 2:30 p.m. CDT on Black Friday, airing on ABC.

That spot, in recent years, has been booked for the Battle Line game between Missouri and Arkansas. Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that Oklahoma State at Colorado will air on ABC at noon on Black Friday. Later that day, per the SEC news release, Georgia versus Georgia Tech will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz laughs during an interview post press conference on April 26, 2024 inside Stephens Indoor Facility in Columbia, Mo.

As of the time of the schedule release Thursday, it was unclear whether the Tigers and Razorbacks will retain their Friday slot, or if the game will remain as currently scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 30. It looks likely to become a Saturday matchup.

The kickoff times for the remainder of MU’s 12-game slate are still to be determined. Missouri hosts Vanderbilt, Auburn and Oklahoma in its 2024 campaign. The Tigers travel to Texas A&M, UMass, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State.

Full Missouri football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: vs. Murray State (7 p.m.)

Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo (6 p.m.)

Sept. 14: vs. Boston College (11:45 a.m.)

Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt

Sept 28: IDLE

Oct. 5: at Texas A&M

Oct 12: at UMass

Oct 19: vs. Auburn

Oct. 26: at Alabama

Nov. 2: IDLE

Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 16: at South Carolina

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Nov. 30 : vs. Arkansas

Dec. 7: SEC Championship

Dec. 20-21: College Football Playoff first round

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: CFP quarterfinals

Jan. 9-10: CFP semifinals

Jan. 20: CFP championship

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football kickoff times for Buffalo, Boston College games