Missouri football gets love, Ole Miss gets snubbed and ESPN shills for Alabama | Toppmeyer

Missouri football needs a new motto.

STP became the Tigers’ season-long battle cry.

No, not Stone Temple Pilots.

Rather, Something to Prove.

The motto speaks to the disrespect Missouri perennially feels as a Midwestern expat that found its way into a conference full of proud Southerners. It also speaks to last year’s disappointing season.

Ten games into the season, Missouri proved something to the College Football Playoff selection committee. Oh, did they ever.

The Tigers (8-2, 4-2 SEC) shot up four spots to No. 9 in the latest playoff rankings, released Tuesday, after dismantling Tennessee 36-7 last week.

Mizzou hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2014 season, when it captured the SEC East for the second straight year.

If Missouri closes with wins against Florida and Arkansas, it likely would be positioned to play in either the Cotton Bowl or Peach Bowl. The Tigers have not played in a New Year’s Six bowl since winning the Cotton Bowl for a 12th victory to cap the 2013 season.

Based on résumé, the Tigers’ latest ranking is a smidge lofty. Missouri is four spots higher than No. 13 Ole Miss (8-2), despite their equal records. Ole Miss beat LSU (now ranked No. 15) at home. Missouri lost to LSU at home the following week.

But, this committee mostly favors eye test over résumé. That explains Missouri’s lofty ranking. The Tigers are easy on the eyes, in victory and defeat.

Missouri battled Georgia for four quarters in a 30-21 loss on Nov. 4 in Athens. A week later, the Bulldogs shellacked Ole Miss, 52-17.

This committee is moved by lopsided outcomes. Pair Missouri’s trouncing of Tennessee with Georgia’s destruction of Ole Miss, and that explains their rankings – despite the Rebels touting a strength of schedule that ESPN ranks No. 2 nationally. Ole Miss’ only losses were on the road to Alabama and Georgia, teams that are a combined 19-1.

The committee’s message: Don't get blown out, even against good teams.

Missouri doesn’t have a glaring weakness. Cody Schrader is the SEC’s best running back, and Luther Burden is among the conference’s best wide receivers. I’d select Brady Cook third among SEC quarterbacks, behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Georgia’s Carson Beck. The offensive line is sturdy, and the defense is dependable.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit positively gushed about the Tigers and the respect they received from the selection committee.

“I absolutely love it,” Herbstreit said. “That is a great football team.”

Missouri should tweak its motto to TCLU.

The committee loves us.

So does Herbie.

Will Ole Miss drop from the New Year’s Six bowls?

Ole Miss’ humiliation in Athens might ultimately cost the Rebels’ a New Year’s Six bowl.

If bowl bids were assigned today, the Rebels would drop to the Citrus Bowl, but more shuffling will occur.

No. 11 Oregon State must play No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon the next two weeks. But, the Rebels would need to pass at least one more team, in addition to the Beavers, for a shot at a NY6 bowl.

Complicating Ole Miss' path, the Orange Bowl is obligated to take the best available team from the ACC. So, even if Ole Miss passes No. 10 Louisville, which is plausible, the Cardinals could claim a New Year's Six spot if Florida State makes the playoff.

I'd have the Rebels ranked ahead of Louisville, Oregon State and No. 12 Penn State.

Penn State just got worked by Michigan in a 24-15 loss at home. Sure, the score wasn’t as lopsided as what occurred in Athens, but the Wolverines dominated. Penn State’s crowning achievement is a win against Iowa. Oh, boy.

Ole Miss’ résumé is superior to Penn State’s, but if the final New Year’s Six spot comes down to those two teams, it probably will go to the Nittany Lions.

Stop with this Alabama leapfrogging Texas nonsense

ESPN is desperately trying to introduce the idea that No. 8 Alabama (9-1) could surpass No. 7 Texas (9-1) if both teams finish 12-1. How ridiculous. The Longhorns beat Alabama convincingly at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 2. The committee’s selection protocol specifically mentions head-to-head results as a criterium to consider.

So far, the committee isn’t buying ESPN’s flacking.

“As we look at it, the importance of the head-to-head is there," committee chair Boo Corrigan said.

If the Longhorns finish 12-1 and win the Big 12 but get left out in the cold in favor of Alabama, it would rank as the biggest sham in the playoff’s history.

Alabama can make the playoff if it runs the table, but it shouldn’t get it at Texas’ expense.

A thought on No. 1

The committee flipped Georgia to No. 1 and Ohio State to No. 2. Fair enough, but if the Buckeyes beat No. 3 Michigan in two weeks, I'd suggest flipping them back.

