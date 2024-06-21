Missouri football gets commitment from 3-star receiver ahead of busy recruiting weekend

Ahead of what potentially could be a major recruiting weekend for Missouri football, the Tigers landed a pledge a day before any more recruits arrived on campus.

Shaun Terry, a three-star wide receiver in the Class of 2025, announced via X on Thursday evening that he has committed to Mizzou. He is the 11th player to commit to Eli Drinkwitz’s next class, as well as the fourth in the past 10 days.

Terry, an Ironton, Ohio, native, was a top target for nearby West Virginia and took an official visit to Michigan last weekend and reportedly. The wideout visited Missouri earlier this month.

He is the first wide receiver to commit to the Tigers’ Class of 2025, but likely not the last.

This weekend, four-star prospects at receiver Donovan Olugbode, Jayvan Boggs and Corey Simms, a Christian Brothers College in St. Louis product, are expected to be on Mizzou’s campus, as the Tigers look to bolster their future class of pass-catchers.

After this season, Luther Burden III is expected to enter the NFL Draft early, while Theo Wease Jr. and Mookie Cooper look set to exhaust their collegiate eligibility. That leaves the Tigers with six scholarship wide receivers with remaining eligibility for next season.

Terry is the first addition in this class to wide receivers coach Jacob Peelers’ room. Before his commitment, Missouri had the 30th-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports. That is likely to see a slight bump up.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts during the fourth quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3.

247Sports ranks Terry as the No. 23 player in Ohio, and the No. 105 wide receiver in his class. Rivals currently ranks him as the No. 26 player in his state and the No. 75 receiver.

Along with Simms, Boggs and Olugbode, more than a dozen prospects are expected to officially visit Columbia. Several of the prospects visiting this weekend, including highly ranked quarterback Matt Zollers, are already committed to the Tigers.

In the past couple of weeks, Mizzou has bolstered its class with four-star offensive lineman Henry Fenuku, four-star running back Jamarion Morrow, three-star safety Dyllon Williams and now Terry.

