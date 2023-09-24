Missouri football enters the top 25 for the first time since 2019. Here's where MU landed

For the first time since October 2019, Mizzou football is a ranked team.

Missouri earned the No. 22 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday to hold its first ranking of the Eli Drinkwitz era.

The Missouri Tigers defeated Memphis 34-27 on Saturday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis to win their fourth straight game to open the season and sweep their nonconference slate, including a win over then No. 15 Kansas State on Sept. 16 in Columbia.

Mizzou is 4-0 for the first time since 2013 when it reached the SEC Championship game.

The last time Missouri appeared in the AP Top 25 was Oct. 14, 2019, after beating Ole Miss 38-27 in Columbia to improve to 5-1. The Tigers appeared at No. 22 that week, but dropped out of the poll the next week after a loss to Vanderbilt. They finished the year 6-6 and were ineligible for a bowl appearance due to NCAA sanctions.

Missouri's Cody Schrader exclaims in celebration during MU's game against Memphis at the Dome at America's Center on Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

The other SEC teams ranked in the poll are Georgia (1); ALabama (11); LSU (12); Tennessee (19); Ole Miss (20); and the Gators (23).

Mizzou faces LSU on Oct. 7 at home, Georgia on Nov. 4 on the road; Tennessee on Nov. 11 at home; and Florida on Nov. 18 at home.

Next up for Drinkwitz’s Tigers: Their SEC opener against Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football enters the top 25 for the first time since 2019