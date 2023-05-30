Missouri football: Eli Drinkwitz talks NIL, gambling and schedule changes at SEC spring meetings

Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz, the first SEC head coach to speak with reporters at the conference’s spring meetings on Tuesday in Miramar Beach, Fla., set social media aflame with his comments on the amount of money in name, image and likeness for athletes.

“We’re giving guys 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 years old life-changing money,” Drinkwitz said. “People are making more money in NIL than my brother-in-law who’s a pediatrician who saves lives and we kind of do it cavalier, and we think that there’s not going to be any side effects or there’s not going to be issues.”

The coach took to social media to complain about being taken out of context when the quote initially surfaced, and he had a point.

Full context of question and answer. I am no way complaining about player compensation! I’m FULLY SUPPORTIVE!! Always have been! https://t.co/orKO46NpQs pic.twitter.com/JvjZgSSYdi — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) May 30, 2023

Drinkwitz, who will make $6 million as MU’s head coach next season, has supported the idea of athletes getting NIL money throughout his tenure at Missouri. He recently celebrated a law change in the Show-Me State that will allow schools and coaches to be even more involved with players negotiating deals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The question that prompted Drinkwitz’s answer had to do with how he was handling issues of gambling that may arise with the Tigers. Gambling in college sports has been a hot topic of late, with multiple Iowa and Iowa State athletes facing investigations for betting and Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon getting fired for links to bets against his own team.

Drinkwitz credited Colorado coach Deion Sanders for noting that athletes are still often treated like children despite joining a business. He pointed out that college sports as a whole have not put support systems in place for athletes who now have more money than ever before.

He warned of “bad actors” trying to gather information on campuses for gambling purposes.

“It’s going to become one of the key issues that we face in our locker rooms, I mean the NFL’s faced it more high-profile than I’ve ever seen in the last 15 years in the last two years,” Drinkwitz said. “So I think it’s more prevalent because there’s more money involved and everybody’s looking for a quick way to make a dollar. I've been known to play blackjack myself. It’s a tough deal and like I said, these young men are getting a lot of money, that is a lot right now. Other than trying to hand out advice and provide some parameters to it, you know we talked about recruiting, you recruit your own problems and with this NIL situation, we’ve created our own problems for college sports.”

Advertisement

More: How could a Missouri NIL law change impact MU athletics?

SEC schedule changes

The biggest issue facing coaches and administrators at spring meetings is a change to the league’s schedule. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, the conference will eliminate divisions and play either a nine-game league schedule with three yearly opponents or an eight-game slate with one permanent.

Drinkwitz reiterated his support for the nine-game model on Tuesday.

“I like the setup of three permanents,” he said. “I think the more permanence that you have, the more you can measure your program against consistent opponents. I also think it preserves the basis of the SEC.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta.

“I think the Southeastern Conference is the best conference in college football because of its fans and the passion of its fan base and I think you run the risk of losing that with shortsightedness of ‘well, the schedule’s not fair for me.’”

Advertisement

He also noted the difficulty of actually making a decision on the matter.

“You know I’m a history teacher by trade,” said Drinkwitz, who began his coaching career in the middle and high school ranks. “Every time I come to one of these meetings I’m blown away that the 13 colonies actually formed a union. We can’t agree on an eight or nine-game schedule.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football: Eli Drinkwitz talks NIL at SEC spring meetings