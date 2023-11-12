Missouri football comes in right outside the Top 10 in the latest AP and Coaches Polls

In the latest editions of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls, Missouri comes in at No. 11 overall in both polls released on Sunday afternoon.

This is the highest the Tigers have placed since the 2013 season, when they reached No. 5 overall in the AP Polls.

The Tigers are coming off a resounding 36-7 win over No. 13 Tennessee. The offense took care of business behind Cody Schrader's 321-yard explosion of a day, but the defense suffocated the Vols to the tune of seven points allowed and 83 total rushing yards.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook leads a pregame huddle before a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

"Our defense kicked their ass tonight," MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz told CBS after the game.

Missouri is in line for a New Year's Six Bowl, which would be the biggest bowl game MU has played since the SEC Championship game in 2014.

As a result of the loss, Tennessee falls to No. 21 in the AP Poll. Georgia remains at No. 1 overall, while Alabama sits at No. 8. The Tide and Bulldogs clinched berths in the SEC Championship Game with wins Saturday.

Past Missouri opponents LSU and Kansas State come in at No. 15 overall and No. 23 overall, respectively. After getting blown out by Georgia, Ole Miss fell to No. 13 overall.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football sits just outside the Top 10 in the latest AP, Coaches Polls