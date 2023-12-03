Missouri football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

The time is here.

Mizzou football will find out its bowl destination during a live selection show on ESPN at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The MU are set to gather for a live viewing party in the South End Zone facility inside Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

The expectation: a New Year’s Six Bowl berth.

The Tigers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) finished second place in the SEC East after reaching double-digit wins for the first time since 2014. The College Football Playoff committee has consistently given Missouri votes of confidence for a selection-committee bowl, ranking the Tigers at No. 9 for three straight weeks.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz shows his elation at senior offensive tackle Javon Foster during the senior day festivities before a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Saturday’s conference championship games did little to hurt the Tigers’ chances, either. No. 7 Texas handily saw off No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, ending any chance of the Cowboys jumping the Tigers.

MU’s hopes of a Cotton, Fiesta, Orange or Peach Bowl berth seem well-founded. In the week leading up to Sunday’s announcement, experts tabbed Penn State, Tulane and Texas as potential bowl opponents for Mizzou, although the Longhorns may just have played their way into the playoffs.

Sunday’s selection show will tell the tale, and will be streamed live on the videoboard at Mizzou Arena ahead of the MU men’s basketball’s game against Wichita State at 2 p.m. on Norm Stewart Court.

Sunday's selection show will tell the tale, and will be streamed live on the videoboard at Mizzou Arena ahead of the MU men's basketball's game against Wichita State at 2 p.m. on Norm Stewart Court.

