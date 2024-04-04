Missouri football beats out Georgia, others for top-10 quarterback commitment

The No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2025 is headed to Columbia.

Matt Zollers, a consensus top-100 recruit, has committed to Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers, he told On3 on Thursday. On3 ranks Zollers as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 17 prospect in his class.

Both ESPN (No. 95 overall) and 247Sports (No. 62) rank Zollers as a top-100 prospect and top-10 quarterback.

A four-star recruit out of Royersford, Pennsylvania, Zollers opted to leave home despite interest from Penn State and Pitt. He also held a Georgia offer.

Zollers marks the first recruiting commitment for the Tigers from the class of 2025. Depending on the recruiting service you look at, he’s either Mizzou’s highest-rated QB recruit since Drew Lock in 2015 ... or going back even further.

In his junior season at Spring-Ford High School, Zollers threw for 2,917 yards (182-for-290 passing) with 37 touchdowns.

“Their message was that something special is happening at Missouri and they want me to be a part of it,” Zollers told 247Sports after his visit last month.

The Missouri quarterback position for 2024 is set with Brady Cook leading the group. In 2025, when Zollers will arrive, he’ll likely join forces with quarterback Sam Horn (recovering from Tommy John surgery), current true-freshman Aidan Glover and transfer Drew Pyne.