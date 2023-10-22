Missouri football appears to troll South Carolina with 'Full House' highlight video

Missouri football is feeling good after taking home the Mayor's Cup.

After the Tigers' 34-12 home victory over South Carolina on Saturday, their official account posted a highlight video to the "Full House" theme song Sunday on X. The video appeared to poke fun at the Gamecocks, who went viral for re-creating the sitcom's introduction in June 2022.

More: Why we have inconsistent grades across the board in Missouri football's win over South Carolina

No. 16 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) dominated South Carolina (2-5, 1-4), allowing no touchdowns and gaining 418 total yards to the Gamecocks' 286. Quarterback Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, with 90 of those yards and a score going to star receiver Luther Burden III. Running back Cody Schrader added 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

The Tigers are one away from their highest win total since 2018, when they finished 8-5 under then-coach Barry Odom. After its bye week, Missouri travels to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 4.

More: Kwiecinski: 'November to remember'? Not until Missouri football plays a complete game

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missouri football trolls South Carolina with 'Full House' video