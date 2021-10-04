Missouri fires assistant coach following loss to Tennessee

After suffering a 62-24 loss to Tennessee at home Saturday, Missouri has fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin.

Franklin was relieved of his duties Sunday afternoon.

In its first four games, the Volunteers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) had struggled to run the football, but in Saturday’s victory at Missouri (2-3, 0-2), Tennessee amassed 677 yards of total offense and rushed for 452 yards.

In its two SEC games, Missouri, which lost to Kentucky, 35-28, on Sept. 11, has surrendered 97 points. The Tigers also dropped a 41-34 overtime decision to Boston College on Sept. 25.

Missouri surrendered 511 yards to the Wildcats, who rushed for 332 yards, while averaging 7.3 yards per offensive play.

The Vols scored on a 92-yard touchdown scamper by Tiyon Evans, who finished the contest with 156 rushing yards and three scores.

Missouri is last in the FBS for rushing defense. The Tigers have given up 307 yards per game on the ground this season.

Defensive analyst Alfred Davis will replace Franklin as the Tigers’ defensive line coach.