Missouri is favored to land Corey Simms, with USC in the race

Four-star 2025 Saint Louis wide receiver Corey Simms has narrowed down his list of schools to three including USC, Penn State and Missouri. His commitment date is set for June 30 per Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Simms is rated a four-star in the 247Sports composite, the No. 262 overall prospect, the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri, and the No. 32 receiver in the class.

Simmis helped his team win a state title, catching 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Last month, Nebraska was the favorite to land Simms. Now it seems that the front-runner to land the Missouri native is his home state team, the Missouri Tigers. Missouri is a preseason top-15 team with a realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff. Missouri’s rise under coach Eli Drinkwitz is a clear and undeniable reason for Missouri’s prominence in this recruitment and other national recruitments the Tigers wouldn’t have had a sniff at several years ago. It will be fascinating to see if USC can change the dynamic of this recruitment.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Corey Simms is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 205 WR from Saint Louis, MO will announce his Commitment on June 30th Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/xCqgkuJ4TP pic.twitter.com/crwe2KMcTN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 12, 2024

