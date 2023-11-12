Missouri ends losing streak to Tennessee

No. 15 Missouri (8-2, 4-2 SEC) defeated No. 12 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC), 36-7, Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri’s win was the first against Tennessee since 2018.

Missouri led, 3-0, after Harrison Mevis kicked a 31-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Tennessee led, 7-3, after Joe Milton III completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Dont’e Thornton with 12 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Tigers scored 33 unanswered points.

Tennessee missed an opportunity to score when the Tigers recovered a fumble by Jaylen Wright. After the turnover, Missouri extended its advantage to, 13-7, when Mevis kicked a field goal on the final play before halftime.

In the third quarter, Tigers’ quarterback Brady Cook rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and Mevis kicked a field goal to make the score, 22-7.

In the fourth quarter, Luther Burden recorded a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cook. Missouri’s defense returned an interception for a score.

Schrader had 205 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 rushing attempts. He also had five receptions for 116 receiving yards.

Milton III completed 22-of-34 pass attempts for 267 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 36 rushing yards on 10 rushing attempts.

Ramel Keyton had four receptions for 57 receiving yards.

