Missouri is emerging as the favorite for five-star WR Ryan Wingo

Several recruiting networks entered predictions for five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo this week.

Unfortunately for Texas, the predictions favor Missouri. The Longhorns appeared to be the favorite in his recruitment up until the last few days. Now On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the edge to the Tigers with a 48.5% chance of landing him.

Texas is still in the thick of his recruitment with a 30.2% chance. According to Inside Texas’ Justin Wells, wide receiver coach Chris Jackson is expected to attend Wingo’s game on Friday night.

Wingo is rated the No. 2 wide receiver in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

