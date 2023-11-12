Advertisement

Missouri’s Cory Schrader has monster game in win over Tennessee

Barry Werner
The most unlikely star in college football had a massive game on Sunday as Missouri thrashed Tennessee, 36-7.

Meet Cory Schrader, who had 35 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown, and added 5 receptions for 116 yards.

That adds up to 321 yards of total offense by Cory Schrader.

Cory, who?

Per his Missouri bio:

Spent the 2018-21 seasons at Truman State … 2021 GLVC co-Offensive Player of the Year … unanimous All-GLVC first-team selection … totaled an NCAA Division II-leading 2,074 rushing yards on 300 carries, including 24 touchdowns … caught 22 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown,

In his first season at Missouri (2022), Schrader led the team in rushing with 746 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 137 receiving yards on 19 grabs.

In 2023, Schrader has 1,134 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

