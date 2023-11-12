Missouri’s Cory Schrader has monster game in win over Tennessee

The most unlikely star in college football had a massive game on Sunday as Missouri thrashed Tennessee, 36-7.

Meet Cory Schrader, who had 35 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown, and added 5 receptions for 116 yards.

That adds up to 321 yards of total offense by Cory Schrader.

Cory, who?

Per his Missouri bio:

Spent the 2018-21 seasons at Truman State … 2021 GLVC co-Offensive Player of the Year … unanimous All-GLVC first-team selection … totaled an NCAA Division II-leading 2,074 rushing yards on 300 carries, including 24 touchdowns … caught 22 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown, In his first season at Missouri (2022), Schrader led the team in rushing with 746 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 137 receiving yards on 19 grabs.

In 2023, Schrader has 1,134 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

.@codyschrader_7 breaking through tackles & breaking records 🫡

•

Schrader is over 1,000 yards rushing this season…first player in school history to have 90+ yards rushing and receiving in the same game – and he did it in the first half.#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/TF77p6pzZe — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 11, 2023

Cody Schrader is the 10th player in FBS history with 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a game. He is the 3rd player to do it vs an AP-ranked opponent, joining Devin Neal last season vs Oklahoma State and Christian McCaffrey in 2015 vs USC. pic.twitter.com/WbBX4oSfER — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire