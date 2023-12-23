Missouri coach on Illini: 'That's a Final Four team'

Dec. 23—Sign up for our daily — and free — Illini basketball newsletter here

ST. LOUIS — Dennis Gates heaped serious praise on Illinois after Friday night's Braggin' Rights game.

Was the Missouri coach trying to compensate for the fact his team got blasted by 24 points? Maybe. If the Illini are as good as he said they are — and he thinks they're really good — then a 97-73 blowout reflects less poorly on his own.

But Gates' opinion on Illinois is rooted in some history. He grew up in Chicago and grew up watching a specific Illini team.

So if Gates thinks Illinois can win the Big Ten and is a Final Four team — something he said on three different occasions — then maybe he's got the context to support that statement.

"I grew up watching Illinois," Gates said. "Remember when they had (Stephen) Bardo, Kendall Gill and all those guys across the line? This team is similar to that when you look at skill and size for position and the ability to have moving parts."

***

Gates' thoughts on Illinois' Final Four potential weren't the only positive impressions he had after Friday's game. He also called Illini guard a potential First Team All-American and a real candidate for Naismith Player of the Year honors.

Watching Shannon go for 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists probably influenced that opinion. Trying to limit what Shannon could do with the ball in his hands was part of Missouri's game plan. A brief stretch early in the second half was all the Tigers could manage.

"The game plan was to come out and try to get the ball out of Terrence Shannon's hands," Missouri guard Sean East II said. "He made the right plays. Hats off to him. He made the extra plays, and they made the knockdown shots."

The latter was the part Missouri wasn't expecting. Illinois entered Braggin' Rights shooting 32.5 percent from three-point range as a team, with only Shannon and Luke Goode shooting better than 40 percent.

Then Quincy Guerrier went 5 of 8 and Coleman Hawkins 3 of 5 in the rivalry game. Missouri collapsing on Shannon's dribble drives freed up the two Illinois forwards on the perimeter, and they connected from deep at a 61.5 percent clip.

"They didn't shoot the ball that hot in a half, I don't think, the entire season," Gates said. Illinois made seven of its 11 three-pointers in the first half. "Hawkins made some tough threes. I thought Quincy made some unbelievable threes. He averaged eight points and ended up going for 28."

The end result was an Illinois offense that scored 1.386 points per possession. It was a level of efficiency the Illini have only hit once previously this season when Shannon and Marcus Domask both went for 33 points in the Jimmy V Classic win against Florida Atlantic.

"I feel like it's us doing a good job reading the game," Shannon said of how the Illinois offense has improved this month. The Illini are averaging 84.8 points in five games in December.

"They collapsed a lot of drives, and we just kicked out and made the right play," Shannon continued. "We were really unselfish. It seemed like they emphasized not allowing us to drive in the half court. We just kicked it out, and guys made shots."

***

Four players in double figures — led by Shannon's 30 and Guerrier's 28 — is what Illinois coach Brad Underwood envisioned when he constructed this roster. Maybe not what was almost another pair of 30-point games, but a bigger group of capable, veteran players has given the Illini that potential.

"That's one of the things in playing the way we're playing is we're basically pick your poison," Underwood said. "Who do you want to stop? Coleman is a pick-and-pop guy. You saw (Friday) if you let him get his feet set he's going to make it. We're not just one-dimensional. We're not just a Terrence Shannon basketball team.

"Space is what the game is about, and we're able to space. When you do that, that's why our two-point field goal percentage is (34th) in the country. It's why it's high. We've got guys who can score in there because we can create space because of our shooting."

***

Illinois was at its most efficient in two areas Friday night in St. Louis. The Illini had a 14-4 advantage in transition offense mostly fueled by Shannon's catch-me-if-you-can ability with the ball in his hands on a fast break. (Spoiler alert: He's hard to catch).

Peak efficiency came, however, against Missouri's light press. Illinois' offensive efficiency rating against a press this season, Underwood said, is 1.7. Anything higher than 1.0 is exemplary.

"I shouldn't tell that," the Illinois coach said. "Now nobody will press us. I was begging for the press. We just keep it simple. We have multiple handlers. We had 10 (turnovers). In a game where we scored 97, I'll live with that every day. We can pass. We're starting to shoot the ball. If Marcus (Domask) makes anything tonight — his were wide open — goodness. I relish it. We've got big guards who can throw over. We've got speed and athleticism. Guarding us for 94 feet is hard I think."

***

Underwood had another light moment after Friday's win when discussing how the Illinois offensive operated against Missouri. He held up his play card — a full 8 1/2 by 11 sheet filled with sets — and then noted the Illini ran just two against the Tigers.

"I hope nobody screenshots that," Underwood quipped after holding his play card aloft in front of a room full of cameras. "I've got a whole big play card. Two. Really complicated, huh? The game is about Jimmys and Joes and it's not more complicated than that. It's not complicated. We did three or four different things out of those things, but very simple."

***

Guerrier was one of seven Illinois players to make their Braggin' Rights debut Friday. That group includes fellow transfers Domask and Justin Harmon, freshmen Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry and walk-ons Max Williams and AJ Redd, who got a huge cheer when he scored his first career points on a late dribble drive and layup.

"The fans were really amazing," Guerrier said. The Enterprise Center crowd of 18,485 trended a touch more orange and blue than black and gold.

"I was so excited before the game just hearing everybody cheering for us," Guerrier continued. "It was an amazing experience — especially for me in my first year here. ... I know this game means a lot to the community in Illinois. I'm really just glad we have that win."