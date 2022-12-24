Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wears T-shirt honoring late Mike Leach during Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz came up with a unique way to honor the late Mike Leach during his team's bowl game.
Drinkwitz sported a T-shirt with Leach on the front and the phrase "Swing Your Sword" – the title of Leach's 2011 book with Bruce Feldman – during the Gasparilla Bowl matchup with Wake Forest in Tampa, Florida.
Leach, who helped revolutionize offensive football with the "Air Raid," died earlier this month following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.
"The Pirate," as Leach was affectionately known, spent 21 years as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He spent the last three seasons with the Bulldogs, with whom he defeated Drinkwitz's Tigers, 51-32, in 2020.
.@CoachDrinkwitz honoring Mike Leach during tonight’s bowl game 💛🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/7B3YUQdrFV
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 24, 2022
From one coach to another, @CoachDrinkwitz honoring Coach Leach pregame at the @GasparillaBowl.#HailState🏴☠️ #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6Mjs4Q9bKd
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 23, 2022
Remembering the legendary Mike Leach: What to know about coach's family, football legacy
Mike Leach did things his way: That's why his memorial at Mississippi State was a celebration.
Drinkwitz said he was "heartbroken" by Leach's passing and called the late coach "A true giant in our game."
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz honors Mike Leach with T-shirt