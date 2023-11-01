Can Missouri make CFP for first time? Tiger football's path to 2023 College Football Playoff

Entering November, Missouri finds itself in an unfamiliar and once unexpected position.

With only a month remaining in the 2023 college football regular season, the Tigers are still alive in their chase for a national championship. At 7-1 heading into its matchup Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, Missouri is off to its best eight-game start since 2013, when it won the first of two consecutive SEC East division titles, finished No. 8 in the final BCS standings and ended the season with a 12-2 record (tying a program record for wins in a season).

As those victories have piled up, what once seemed like a faint possibility has gotten increasingly more likely for the Tigers, who were picked sixth in their seven-team division in the SEC preseason poll. With the right set of results, coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s team could send Missouri to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

But what would need to happen for that early-November dream to become an early-December reality? What sequence of events needs to happen for what has already been a surprising Tigers season to become something even greater and more memorable?

Here’s a look at what it will take for Missouri to make the four-team College Football Playoff field:

Missouri path to College Football Playoff

The good news for Missouri, besides the fact it’s 7-1 and ranked No. 12 in the Week 10 College Football Playoff rankings, is that it has a navigable road ahead for a nine-win regular season, with remaining games against a reeling 2-6 Arkansas team and a home contest against a Florida squad that has just one victory over a team with a winning record this season.

Of course, two massive hurdles still remain, the two that will have the greatest say in just how successful the Tigers’ season is: Saturday's game at Georgia and a Week 11 home contest against No. 16 Tennessee.

Beat Georgia

There’s no feasible, likely or conceivable way Missouri makes it to the College Football Playoff without defeating the Bulldogs between the hedges at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

A loss there would be the Tigers’ second this season in conference play — with the first coming against No. 13 LSU on Oct. 7 — and would effectively give Georgia, which is currently 5-0 in the SEC this season, a three-game lead over Missouri by virtue of the head-to-head tie-breaker. There’s no possibility for a three-way tie that could give the Tigers a workaround either, as Florida and Tennessee both have two losses and would each take a third in this scenario in which Missouri loses to Georgia but wins out after that.

The Bulldogs have just two regular-season SEC games left on their schedule after Saturday.

Win out

This example is much simpler and more straightforward.

If the Tigers win their remaining four conference games — at Georgia, vs. Tennessee, vs. Florida and at Arkansas — they’ll finish 7-1 in SEC play. Even if Georgia rebounds from a loss to Missouri on Saturday to win its final two SEC games, the two will have identical conference records and the Tigers, by virtue of their head-to-head victory, will own the tie-breaker that will send them to Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

Georgia loses

If Missouri beats Georgia but stumbles elsewhere in its final three regular-season games, its path to the playoff gets much narrow and more complicated.

The Bulldogs would then have one fewer loss in SEC play with only two games remaining, meaning they would have to lose at either Tennessee or home against No. 11 Ole Miss. Considering Georgia is currently riding an FBS-best 25-game win streak, losing twice in a three-game stretch seems implausible.

If it’s the Volunteers who deliver that second loss to Georgia, Missouri would have beat them in their Nov. 11 meeting to make the SEC championship game. If Georgia is toppled by Ole Miss out of the SEC West, the Tigers wouldn’t have to worry: They would simply have to win all of their remaining games following the loss.

Has a two-loss team ever made the College Football Playoff?

In the end, though, that slew of scenarios may not matter.

If Missouri doesn’t win out, including in the SEC championship game against likely either Alabama, Ole Miss or LSU, it will finish with at least two losses. In the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff, no two-loss team has ever been one of the event’s four annual inclusions.

Going back further, only one two loss team ever made the BCS national championship game, which was college football’s method for determining a title winner from the 1998 through 2014 seasons. That exception came in 2007 with LSU, which made and ultimately won the national championship game despite going 11-2. That season, Missouri, then a member of the Big 12, had an identical 11-2 mark heading into bowl season, but finished No. 6 in the BCS standings.

