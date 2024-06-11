Missouri beats USC, Ohio State for four-star offensive lineman

Henry Fenuku announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers on Monday afternoon. Fenuku, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman from Fort Worth, was born in Ghana. He moved to the United States a few years ago, giving up soccer for football. The switch has paid off so far for a recruit who chose Mizzou over USC, Ohio State, and Georgia.

Fenuku picked up the sport of college football just three years ago. He received offers from 29 schools, including Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The four-star from North Crawley High School is ranked as the 386th-best national player, the No. 47 player in the state of Texas, and the 29th-best inside offensive lineman in the country by On3’s industry ranking.

Fenuku still has multiple visits scheduled, but you have to assume that those will be cancelled in the near future after his verbal commitment.

The one good piece of news for USC in this lost recruitment is that Fenuku did not go to Ohio State, one of USC’s chief competitors in the Big Ten.

WELCOME H🐯ME @Henry77Fenuku !! The 2025 4-star IOL from Fort Worth, Texas held offers from Ohio State, USC, Georgia, LSU, and many more schools! pic.twitter.com/F5loaAzBqb — Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) June 10, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire