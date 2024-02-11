Missouri basketball's offense nowhere to be found in a blowout loss to Mississippi State

Another one got away from Missouri basketball Saturday. The Tigers fell to Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena, losing 75-51 for their 11th consecutive loss in SEC play.

In the first half, The Tigers (8-16, 0-11) played with confidence and energy like they did against Texas A&M on Wednesday. But after cutting a 10-point deficit to just four before halftime, Missouri's offense vanished in the final 20 minutes. Mississippi State (15-8, 5-6) pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 45-25.

Here's three takeaways from the Tigers' home defeat.

Missouri basketball fails to overcome Mississippi State's strength

It’s been well documented how good of a defensive team Mississippi State is.

The Bulldogs came into Mizzou Arena as the nation's 17th best adjusted defensive efficiency team and 38th in defensive field goal percentage according to KenPom. Missouri experienced why MSU was so efficient in this department as it shot just 34% from the field on 16-of-47 shooting, it’s worst mark in SEC play.

From behind the arc, the Tigers finished just 3-of-18, including zero makes in the second half.

Off nights for both Noah Carter and Tamar Bates

Not having Sean East II, who missed a second straight game with a knee contusion didn't help at all for Missouri. It's second and third scoring options not rising up to the occasion didn't help either. Tamar Bates barely avoided ending 13 game scoring streak double-digits came to end against the Bulldogs as he tallied just 11 points. Noah Carter's night didn't fare any better as he finished with just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Tigers allow Shakeel Moore to flourish for a career day

With 19:46 to play in the second half, Shakeel Moore knocked down a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing near the Bulldogs bench, extending Mississippi State's lead to 38-28. He did it in a fashion where he turned away from the shot following his release, signaling his confidence that it was going in.

The 10-point deficit for the Tigers was the closest it would get the rest of the way. For Moore, it was his fourth 3-pointer of the night, tying his career high. He was the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer with 14 points, behind Josh Hubbard's 16.

What's Next

Missouri will get a week off before returning to the court. The Tigers will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball blown out by Mississippi State