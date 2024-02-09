Missouri basketball vs. Mississippi State: Score prediction as Tigers try to break 10-game skid

Missouri basketball continues its two-game homestand at Mizzou Arena on Saturday against Mississippi State.

The Tigers (8-15, 0-10 Southeastern Conference) and the Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6) tip off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Last season, the teams split two regular-season matchups, with Mississippi State winning in Starkville while Missouri won in overtime in Columbia.

Following a 19-point loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday, Missouri will try to snap a 10-game losing streak as the lone winless team in the SEC.

Here are three things to watch and a score prediction for Missouri’s matchup against Mississippi State.

Another tough challenge for Missouri’s bigs

On Wednesday, Missouri faced one of the nation's top rebounding teams and, in the end, the Aggies outrebounded the Tigers by a margin of 18. On its 33 missed shots, the Aggies got 16 offensive rebounds.

There’s no rest for the weary Tigers, either. While Mississippi State isn’t as dominant on the boards, the Bulldogs are still a top-40 rebounding team in the nation. According to KenPom, Mississippi State ranked 30th in offensive rebound percentage at 34.7, and its 39.5 rebounds per contest ranks 39th in the nation.

Aidan Shaw led the way for Missouri on Wednesday with seven rebounds, but no other Tiger had more than five. Whether it's Noah Carter, Mabor Majak – who has seen an increase in minutes over the past couple of games – or Connor Vanover, Missouri will have to show up on both the offensive and defensive glass. Missouri has won the rebounding battle just once in SEC play. The last time it won it by double-digits came in a 33-point win vs. Central Arkansas.

Nick Honor, and a consistent 40 minutes from Tamar Bates

Last season in Columbia, it was Nick Honor who lifted Missouri over the Bulldogs, hitting a 3-pointer overMSU's Tolu Smith in overtime. The graduate guard has recently escaped a three-game slump by averaging 15 points and three 3-pointers over the past two contests.

Tamar Bates was limited to just three points in the first half against Texas A&M, but was unstoppable over the final 20 minutes, finishing with 20 and continuing his case for SEC newcomer of the year.

Both guards are efficient when on their own but, with the status of Sean East II still up in the air, Missouri can’t afford one of them to go cold against the 19th-best defensive efficiency team.

Mabor Majak could see an increased role

After seeing a career-high 19 minutes against Vanderbilt , Mabor Majak saw 13 minutes against Texas A&M. He registered his only field goal of the season on an and-1 dunk against the Aggies and has collected six rebounds over the past two contests.

At 7-foot-2, 245 pounds, his size and experience as a graduate center can be helpful against the Bulldogs, especially against star big man Tolu Smith.

Missouri basketball vs. Mississippi State: Prediction

Mississippi State 69, Missouri 55: Mississippi State’s defensive success can put Missouri in more of the long scoring droughts it has experienced all season. If the Tigers can get hot behind Bates, Carter, and Honor, it could cause fits for the Bulldogs. With a 10-game losing streak, however, it's hard to see Missouri coming away victorious.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball vs. Mississippi State: Score Prediction, scouting report