Missouri basketball vs. Arkansas: Score prediction, scouting report

Missouri basketball has a chance to pick up its first Southeastern Conference victory of the season over Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Tigers (8-12, 0-7), who sit in the basement of the SEC with Vanderbilt, will aim to end its lengthy losing streak at Mizzou Arena. Missouri is coming off a 72-64 loss at South Carolina on Saturday in which the Tigers led midway through the second half before falling apart over the last 13 minutes.

This was partly due to the fact that the Tigers got into foul trouble resulting in bonus opportunities for the Gamecocks for a bulk of the half. It’s an area where the Tigers are going to need to shore up against the Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6).

“Arkansas is also a very good team at drawing fouls,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said Tuesday. “They are one of the top teams, are the top team, in our conference, and top five in the country in free throw attempts per game.”

While the Razorbacks excel at the charity stripe, their season, like Missouri's, hasn't lived up to expectations. Arkansas has lost its previous three games by a combined 45 points to South Carolina, Mississippi and Kentucky. But, there is no easy win in the SEC and both teams are hungry for momentum in a rivalry game.

Ahead of the matchup on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network), here’s a look at the Razorbacks and how they stack up against the Tigers.

Arkansas projected starting lineup vs. Missouri basketball

Guard El Ellis (Senior): 6-foot-3, 175 pounds. Averages: 5.6 points, 2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.2 blocks, 1.4 turnovers.

Guard Khalif Battle (Senior): 6-foot-5, 175 pounds. Averages: 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 1.3 turnovers.

Forward Tramon Mark (Junior): 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. Averages: 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, 1.5 turnovers.

Forward Chandler Lawson (Senior): 6-foot-8, 205 pounds. Averages: 4.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.2 blocks, 0.6 turnovers.

Forward Jalen Graham (Senior): 6-foot-9, 220 pounds. Averages: 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks, 0.6 turnovers.

Arkansas’ rotation

The Razorbacks have a deep and talented roster under head coach Eric Musselman ,but different issues have plagued the team’s depth recently.

Former Tiger Trevon Brazile was unavailable for Saturday's game against Kentucky, while Davonte Davis recently stepped away from the team. Makhi Mitchell played 32 minutes in the Razorbacks' loss on Saturday, tallying 12 points.

How Missouri stacks up with Arkansas in scoring, defense and tempo

KenPom.com tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per possession. In terms of KenPom’s overall rankings, the Tigers and Razorbacks are neck and neck at No. 112 and No. 113.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

Missouri: 109.7 (106th nationally)

Arkansas: 107.5 (150th)

Adjusted defensive efficiency:

Arkansas: 101.7 (90th national)

Missouri: 103.9 (131st)

Tempo

Arkansas: 70.0 (76th nationally)

Missouri: 66.7

Score Prediction

Missouri 75, Arkansas 70: Home court advantage plays a huge factor here. Missouri has been more competitive in conference play and comes away victorious, potentially beginning a win streak.

