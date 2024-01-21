Missouri basketball struggles in loss to Florida as Tigers stay winless in SEC play

Missouri basketball led for the most part of the first half against Florida, but like on Tuesday at Alabama the Tigers saw momentum slip away leading to a 79-66 loss Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers' fifth straight loss drops them to 8-10 and 0-5 in SEC play. Missouri held Florida (12-6, 2-3) to its second-lowest scoring total in its last seven games, but in the second half the Tigers just couldn't keep up the second-best offense in the SEC.

Here are three takeaways.

Jan 20, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) shoots a layup against Florida Gators guard Riley Kugel (2) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri basketball struggles beyond the stripe while Florida thrives

Missouri and Florida are near equal when it comes to converting from behind the arc on the season. The Gators were the far superior team in that department Saturday night.

Florida, behind Will Clayton Jr., shot 41% from behind the arc on 9-of-22 shooting. Clayton knocked down a trio of 3-pointers apart of his 15-point performance, while Alex Condon, Riley Kugel, Will Richard and Zyon Pullin all contributed in that department.

Meanwhile, the Tigers struggled from behind the arc.

The Tigers finished with three 3-pointers, which came from Nick Honor and Tamar Bates, on 15 attempts. In terms of made shots from behind the arc, it was the Tigers' worst performance of the 2023-24 season. The next-closest game was last weekend against South Carolina, where the team only knocked down five 3-pointers.

Tamar Bates continues his upward trajectory

Tamar Bates is ascending himself into a star in the SEC.

Missouri led for most of the first half, but Florida Florida regained the lead at 25-22 midway through the first stanza. Bates made sure the Tigers kept pace with the Gators, scoring six consecutive points on his own in three different fashions – at the free-throw line, in transition and by burying one from behind the arc.

The sequence highlighted a dominant first half, and shortly before the break he added another jumper to record his 17th point in nearly 18 minutes.

Bates, who tallied his seventh straight double-digit scoring total performance, has built his confidence through conference play to become the Tigers' main scoring option. He finished with 36 points, making him the first Tiger to record a 30-point game this season. This came on 13-of-20 shooting and a perfect 9-of-9 at the foul line.

Missouri battled where Florida excels

Let's look at another silver lining.

Florida came into Mizzou Arena as the nation's leading rebounding team, averaging 44.94 per game. Where Todd Golden's team excels in on the offensive glass, which ultimately leads to more second-chance opportunities.

On the defense end of the court, Missouri controlled the boards against the Gators. The Tigers hauled in 23 defensive rebounds compared to Florida's 13 offensive boards. Aidan Shaw led the way with all four rebounds coming on the defensive end, while Connor Vanover and Sean East II added three each.

Up next

Missouri heads on the road to face Texas A&M on Tuesday. The game will be shown on the SEC Network at 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball remains winless in SEC play with Florida loss