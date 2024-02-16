How Missouri basketball can spoil a get-right opportunity for Mississippi on Saturday

For Missouri basketball, the adversity of injuries, missed opportunities and uncharacteristic poor play in areas where it normally succeeds has kept it at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference.

That was again exhibited in its latest loss to Mississippi State on Feb. 10.

The next team standing in the Tigers' way off of their first league victory is Mississippi. The teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford.

Under newly hired coach Chris Beard, Ole Miss (18-6, 5-6) has exceeded its season win total of each of the past five seasons. But after a 5-3 start in SEC play, the Rebels have stumbled in the month of February, losing their last three games against No. 13 Auburn, No. 11 South Carolina and No. 22 Kentucky.

Both teams are itching to get back into the win column. Here are three things to watch for to see if Missouri (8-16, 0-11) can upend Ole Miss on Saturday.

Missouri's back court vs. Mississippi's back court

Last week, the big test for Missouri was how it could handle Mississippi State’s frontcourt and defense. Against Ole Miss, it shifts to see how well the Tigers can manage the guard play against the Rebels. Guards Allen Flanigan, Jalen Murray, and Matthew Murrell are the top three scorers for Beard’s squad. When the Rebels shoot the 3-point ball, it does go in; they rank 16th in the nation in 3-point percentage.

Sean East II is questionable ahead of Saturday’s matchup, meaning that once again, Nick Honor and Tamar Bates are going to have to go toe-to-toe with Mississippi’s guards on both ends of the floor. Honor has been a valuable scoring option recently, while Bates busted out of a slump in the second half against Mississippi State.

The issue has been turnovers, as both players combined for half of Missouri’s season-high 20 against the Bulldogs. It would go a long way to see if Anthony Robinson II or Curt Lewis, who appeared in the starting lineup in the past two games, could provide more for the Tigers. Both have experienced highs and lows, so consistency is key, especially against a talented Mississippi backcourt.

Facing a weak free throw shooting team present opportuntities

Missouri's Noah Carter argues with a foul call during a college basketball game against Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena on Feb. 11, 2024, in Columbia, Mo.

Throughout the season, it has been repeated and reiterated multiple times that Missouri is not good at getting to the free throw line, which is no doubt one of the reasons why it hasn’t come away victorious in the SEC. The Tigers are next-to-last in the league, averaging 16.5 attempts per conference game.

In its first game vs. South Carolina, Missouri tallied the same number of free-throw attempts as the Gamecocks and lost by two in overtime. It shot seven fewer in the second matchup and lost by eight. The Gamecocks rank 12th in the same statistic at 17.7; Mississippi actually worse, coming in last at 16.3 attempts in league play. In their last three games, the Rebels have knocked down just 28 free throws, compared to the Tigers 35 in the same period.

To Mississippi’s credit, it doesn't foul as much as other teams do, limiting opportunities at the charity stripe. It will be up to Bates, who is an excellent slasher, and Noah Carter to create opportunities at the line.

Taking advantage of the middle eight

Missouri coach Dennis Gates motions to his team in a loss against Mississippi State.

Missouri typically plays inspiring basketball towards the end of the first half. It was evident against Mississippi State as Honor buried a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Bulldogs lead from 10 to just four in the final two minutes of the first half. But the Bulldogs responded by opening the second half on a 10-2 run.

On Tuesday, Mississippi led by five against Kentucky with seven minutes left in the first half, then allowed the Wildcats to go on a 25-6 run, which included only one made field goal by the Rebels, before the break.

Piecing together a complete middle eight is easier said than done but is essential to the Tigers' chances in coming away victorious.

Game Prediction

Mississippi 81, Missouri 70: Mississippi has struggled in February, but its three losses have come against teams combining for 58 victories. On the road, Missouri has fared better than at home in SEC play, with the average margin of defeat being 10.4 points compared to 11.8 at Mizzou Arena. Nevertheless, the Rebels are currently a stronger team than the Tigers, and with the status of East in the air, the losing streak extending to 12 is more likely than a victory.

