Missouri basketball loses ninth game in a row as it falls on road at Vanderbilt

Jaden Lewis, Columbia Daily Tribune
Nine straight games for Missouri basketball.

That’s the continuous losing streak for the Tigers (8-14, 0-9 SEC) following Saturday’s performance. Missouri traveled to Vanderbilt (5-15, 0-7) as the favorite in search of establishing momentum in the month of February but instead came away with a 68-61 loss.

Victory seemed in Missouri's grasp early as it raced to an early double-digit lead, but behind Isaiah West, Tyrin Lawrence, and Ezra Manjon – all double-digit scorers for the Commodores – Vanderbilt surged back to claim its first conference victory.

Here are three takeaways.

Noah Carter provides an early spark, completing his third 20-point game of the season

The first four minutes were crucial as they propelled Missouri to a lead, and Noah Carter was the driving force.

Six seconds in, Carter gave Missouri its first points with an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Nick Honor. On the next offensive trip, Carter collected an offensive board off of an Honor miss and followed it up with his fourth point.

The Tigers led 9-2 following a 3-pointer and layup by the graduate student from Dubuque, Iowa. By the time the under-16 mark hit, Carter was 4-of-5 from the field for nine points to go along with three rebounds.

Carter snapped a four-game streak of not reaching double figures. He finished with 20 points, a team high for the Tigers, to go along with six rebounds.

Feb 3, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Isaiah West (4) and Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) battle for possession during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
First-half struggles play important factor

Much like itin s previous games, Missouri struggled through the midway and later parts of the first half. Over the final 16 minutes of the first stanza, the Tigers shot 8-of-27 from the field, including a stretch where the Tigers didn’t score a field goal for almost six minutes until Aidan Shaw snapped it on a driving layup.

This resulted in Missouri losing the grip of a 20-9 lead in the first half. Vanderbilt took advantage of the Tigers' scoring drought. The Commodores took their first lead of the game at the 4:53 mark and held a 32-29 advantage heading into the break.

Vanderbilt used the first-half momentum to extend its second-half lead by forcing the Tigers to play a game of catch-up.

The bottom of the SEC

Both teams were fighting to get out of a position they didn’t want to be in. Heading into February, Missouri and Vanderbilt were the two remaining teams in the SEC without a league victory.

Now it just belongs to the Tigers.

Missouri’s nine game-losing streak in SEC play matches the 2015-16 squad, which lost nine in a row after starting 1-1 in conference play.

Up Next

Missouri returns home to face Texas A&M on Wednesday. The game will be shown on the SEC Network at 8 p.m.

