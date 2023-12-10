How Missouri basketball grew out of its 'infant stage' in the Phog | Kwiecinski

I'm sure the idea crept into the minds of many.

Missouri was leading Kansas by as many as nine in the first half.

The Tigers had a response for everything the Jayhawks wanted to do.

For 14 minutes, Missouri was better than the No. 2 team in the nation on the road. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates wants to make sure the basketball world marks the occasion.

"I wanna see the next time a team leads in this arena for 14 minutes to start the game," Gates said. "I don't know when that will take place."

You should mark that occasion. Because it made the idea of an upset creep into the minds of at least a few in the very least.

It marked a moment that Gates' program grew up, even if the head coach with an eye that stretches decades down the road wouldn't admit it.

"We're in the infant stages," Gates said. "We're constantly continuing to get better. We want to continue to connect with our tradition, the success of all our past coaches."

Dennis Gates has referred to this program as one that's still in its "infancy stages" for all of his first season in Columbia, and he's continued to do that this season. But, that's because Gates was comparing himself to Kansas coach Bill Self.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates reads a stat sheet during a college basketball game against Kansas at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

"I look at, let's just say Kansas, Bill's been here for, what, 20 years?" Gates said. "He's been building for 20 and that's an impact in recruiting. That's an impact when it comes to the success that they've had, but also their culture and they've done a great job."

That's seeing things from two perspectives.

Gates might be too hard himself by comparing his resume to Self's. It makes sense why he would; Gates and Self are both Leonard Hamilton's proteges. For a while, one bested the other until the experienced one fought back.

Aside from the end of the first half, where a Kansas 20-2 run gave the Jayhawks a lead Missouri would never truly threaten, the Tigers did hold their own.

In the first 15 minutes of the game, Missouri had the lead. Sean East was dealing. Noah Carter and Aidan Shaw played outstanding defense. Nick Honor spaced the offense with his made 3-pointers.

The team that lost to Jackson State at home led Kansas in the first 14 minutes of this basketball game. Also, the Missouri Tigers led the Kansas Jayhawks for 14 minutes in Allen Fieldhouse.

That's a far cry from last year at Mizzou Arena, and two years ago here in Lawrence.

In the end, the last five minutes of the first half and the first five of the second half did Missouri in. There's no problem in admitting a team is better, and Missouri not being better than the No. 2 team in the nation is not breaking news.

The opposition understood the assignment and took care of business.

"Beating Missouri," Self said with a smile, "the food tastes better and the drink is colder."

Self still admitted the Tigers were the better team, even if for a little bit.

"They were obviously better than us to start the game," Self said. "Then we were a lot better the last six minutes."

But, the fact Missouri hung with Kansas when it was destroyed, dismantled and desecrated in so many ways the last two seasons, without Kobe Brown or D'Moi Hodge, tells you this is a program that's grown up.

The program might not be old enough to vote — I'm not sure what that looks like in basketball terms — but it's old enough to stand up for itself, put its foot down and swing back.

It's smart enough to understand that last season means nothing when facing a Kansas team that's extremely different than the sharpshootng version that came to Mizzou Arena last season.

When Missouri made the decision to ease off KJ Adams defensively, it wasn't any disresepect. It was to make sure Dickinson didn't control the game from the paint from the get-go.

Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on during a college basketball game against Missouri at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

It was a strategy that worked. Self lauded the execution.

"The pressure was probably more effective than pressing because it didn't allow us to get two-on-ones and three-on-twos and things like that," Self said. "He's a terrific coach."

Missouri survived Kansas' first punch and threw its own. The Tigers never got the chance to swing at all last season.

That didn't stop Gates from looking at his entire career compared to Self postgame.

"I'm only in my fifth year as a head coach, so it lets you know where I'm at," Gates said. "I still have growth in my own path that I will take and make sure that I'll take that with my postseason education and season education and things like that I make, make sure I'm a part of."

But, Gates is in it for the long haul.

In one year, he took Missouri to the NCAA tournament and won a game there. In Year 2, he gave Kansas a challenge in the Allen Fieldhouse.

Moral victories in sports are things the coaches do not accept. But, Gates can at least accept his infant has grown up.

"Hopefully, in the future I'll be here for 20 years and we can see the same success that coach Self has had here," Gates said. "We can have it at Mizzou and I truly believe we can."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Missouri basketball grew up in the Phog against Kansas | Kwiecinski