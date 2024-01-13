Missouri basketball drops a heartbreaker to South Carolina in overtime

Missouri controlled most of the second half but was stunned in overtime as South Carolina's Jacobi Wright hit a jumper on the Gamecocks' final possession for a 71-69 victory over the Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The loss extended Missouri's losing streak to three, as the Tigers previously lost to Georgia at home and Kentucky on the road. More importantly, it drops the team to 0-3 in Southeastern Conference play.

Once again, Noah Carter, Sean East II, and Tamar Bates led the way for the Tigers, but a poor shooting performance by the team in all phases of the game ensured that the Tigers (8-8) left without a victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers sixth loss in five games:

Struggling from behind the arc

Since Dennis Gates arrived as the Tigers' head coach, one thing he wants his teams to do is be able to execute from behind the arc.

Against South Carolina (14-2, 2-1), that didn't happen and Missouri still nearly came out on top. In the first half, the Tigers went 1-for-12 from behind the arc. The first 3-pointer made came from Sean East with 4:28 left in the first stanza. MU finished the afternoon shooting 5-for-22 from 3-point range.

Missouri's free throw game also takes a hit

The Tigers are a team that has struggled to get to the free throw line in previous games. Coming into Saturday, Missouri ranked 307th in free throw attempts at 16.1 per game.

Against South Carolina, Missouri equaled the same amount of free throw attempts as its opponent, but the team didn't capitalize at the opportunity. Missouri went just 12-for-18 from the free throw line or 66.7%. In overtime the Tigers finished 2-for-4 from the free throw line in a two-point loss.

Jesus Carralero Martin is emerging at Missouri's top sixth-man option

Let's look at the positives.

With Missouri down 7-0 to South Carolina early, Dennis Gates looked to his bench and substituted Jesus Carralero Martin for Aidan Shaw. The senior guard from Spain made an instant positive impact. An offensive rebound by Carralero Martin led to a Tamar Bates jumper, giving the Tigers their first points of the game.

On Missouri’s next offensive trip down, Carralero Martin helped Bates out again with an assist, and following South Carolina's response, he knocked down a jumper, closing the margin back within three.

By the time the under-16 timeout hit, Carralero Martin posted a plus-minus of four. The plus-minus statistic is something that Dennis Gates noted is important to him on Friday. Carralero Martin played 25 minutes for Missouri. He finished with six points, five rebounds, and four assists to go along with a steal. His plus minus finished of three, which was a team high.

