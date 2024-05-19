Missouri basketball bags big man in Gamecocks’ Josh Gray. Here’s what that means for MU

Big man, big wait.

Missouri basketball appears to have rounded out its 2024-25 season roster, securing South Carolina center Josh Gray out of the transfer portal. Gray announced his commitment to the Tigers via his Instagram account on Sunday.

Gray, a 7-foot, 265-pound big man in every sense of the word, played 31 times for South Carolina last season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in a little less than 10 minutes per game. The center started his career at LSU.

He is the fifth scholarship-eligible addition to Missouri’s roster out of the transfer portal this offseason.

The transfer portal closed on May 1. Players were free to enter up until that date. As long as they were in the portal by then, they can commit to a new team at any time.

When the college basketball transfer portal opened in March, Mizzou coach Dennis Gates gave reporters the low-down on what his shopping list looked like.

“The other pieces of the puzzle that we have to attack is obviously sort of point guard play when we look at Nick Honor, Sean East's departure,” Gates said Friday. “The other part, I think, is more of a combo guard, meaning guys that can really get it off the bounce and score. You look at our size, meaning big wings, guys that can, with the athleticism, be two-way guys, but also be guys that played at a high level, but also the hybrid forward spot, with more perimeter orientation and things like that.

“And then: low post play. We still need to throw that ball to a veteran, back to the basket. And I (have) hopes to continue to build on that. Now, you never get every single piece that you want. You never get that. But if we can get 85% of the stuff that I just explained to you, I really do think we'll have a great team next year.”

With Gray on board, the Tigers now have each one on his wishlist.

Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa transfer Tony Perkins fills the need at point guard; Duke transfer Mark Mitchell is the combo forward; Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick and UT Martin wing Jacob Crews are who the Tigers hope will be their top shooters.

Gray plugs the gaping hole at the five, where Missouri lost 7-foot rising sophomore Jordan Butler in a straight swap to Gray’s old home, South Carolina, and 7-foot-5 journeyman Connor Vanover to eligibility.

For a while, it looked like Missouri might rely on incoming freshmen Peyton Marshall, a 7-footer out of Georgia, and Trent Burns, a 7-2 big from Texas, to man the post.

Now, MU adds some experience to the room.

And some SEC experience.

The Tigers hired Rob Summers away from his assistant-coaching gig at Miami-Ohio in the offseason specifically to coach MU’s post players. It’s been an area of need for Mizzou, which has finished last in the SEC in total rebounding in the past two seasons under Gates.

Now they have numbers and options. Depending on how big or small Missouri wants to get, Mitchell and returning forward Aidan Shaw likely will takes reps at the position. The Tigers’ freshman are likely to see some floor time.

And you can add Gray to the mix, too.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball lands South Carolina center Josh Gray in portal