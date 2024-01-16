Missouri basketball at Alabama score and live updates from Tuscaloosa

Missouri basketball aims to avoid a dubious distinction against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (8-8, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) look to avoid an 0-4 start in conference play, something that's only happened twice in the past 25 years. The 2006-07 and 2016-17 teams both had those struggles to begin league games.

But it won't be an easy fate to avoid; the Crimson Tidefound its groove after one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country. Alabama (11-5, 3-0) has close wins at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State and a home blowout of South Carolina already in SEC play.

To make things more difficult, reserve John Tonje was announced as out for the season before the game.

Missouri nearly had its first conference win Saturday against those same Gamecocks. A late rally by USC, however, led to an extra five minutes of play, and it won 71-68 in Columbia.

Follow along here for more from Tuesday's encounter. REFRESH your browser for the latest updates.

