Missouri basketball at Alabama: Game time, TV schedule for Tigers' shot at first SEC win

Missouri basketball's quest for its first Southeastern Conference victory of the 2023-24 season won't be an easy one Tuesday night.

The Tigers (8-8, 0-3) must travel to Tuscaloosa to take on an Alabama team that is hitting its stride after one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country.

The Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0) have won five consecutive games and their first three SEC games, including two of them on the road. They also beat South Carolina, which took out Mizzou in overtime on Saturday, by 27 points on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Missouri will need even more help beyond its top three players of Sean East II, Noah Carter and Tamar Bates to beat the Tide, which has the most efficient offense in college basketball, according to the analytics site KenPom.com. It puts more pressure on a Missouri defense that struggled late in the game vs. the Gamecocks and for most of the night at Kentucky a week ago.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's game between the teams.

BACK AT IT: Tolton guard and Mizzou commit Aaron Rowe is back, having fun and ready to win big

30 YEARS AGO: Behind the games that shaped the 1993-1994 Missouri men's basketball team's brotherhood

SO CLOSE, BUT ...: Missouri basketball drops a heartbreaker to South Carolina in overtime

What time is Missouri basketball's game at Alabama?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The Tigers will take on the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Tuscaloosa.

What channel is the Missouri basketball game at Alabama?

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN+

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Missouri basketball at Alabama: Game time, TV schedule for Tigers-Tide