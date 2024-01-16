Missouri at Alabama: How to watch, injury report, players to watch

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will look to extend its current winning streak to six games when they host the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday night from inside Coleman Coliseum.

After a tough stretch in the non-conference slate, Oats and the Tide are starting to fire on all cylinders as SEC play gets rolling.

Missouri on the other hand has lost six of its last seven games and has yet to win a conference matchup.

Alabama will need to take care of business on Tuesday night before heading to Knoxville this weekend to take on Tennessee, one of the country’s top teams.

Below is everything you need to know about the matchup between Alabama and Missouri.

How to watch

Date: Jan. 16, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Missouri Injury Report

G Caleb Grill OUT (wrist)

G Kaleb Brown OUT (leg)

Alabama Injury Report

N/A

Missouri Players to Watch

G Sean East II

G Tamar Bates

F Noah Carter

Alabama Players to Watch

G Mark Sears

G Rylan Griffen

F Grant Nelson

