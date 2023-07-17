Missouri 2024 wide receiver has Ohio State in his top five

There is still one more wide receiver target that Ohio State is focusing on in the 2024 recruiting class.

With two 5-stars at the position in the fold, Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, the Buckeye receiver room is one of the deepest in the country. The staff’s final target is Missouri’s Jeremiah McClellan, who made an official visit in June.

The 6-foot, 190-pound McClellan announced on Sunday that his top five are Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Georgia, and Missouri. He is ranked as the No. 18 best at his position and 108th nationally by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The inclusion for the Buckeyes isn’t the only encouraging aspect of McClellan’s current status, he’s has two 247Sports crystal ball selections to end up playing his college football in Columbus.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jeremiah McClellan is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 190 WR from Saint Louis, MO is ranked as a Top 95 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/3UJtLn7BJt pic.twitter.com/KTivb7dzNv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 16, 2023

We’ll continue to keep an eye out on this recruitment as more is known.

