Missoula Impact takes two from Loggers in Legion play

May 24—The Missoula Impact swept a doubleheader from the Libby Loggers in American Legion baseball action Saturday, May 18, at Lee Gehring Field.

The Impact jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the second inning before the Loggers answered with four in the third. But Missoula scored five in the sixth and three in the seventh while Libby tallied two in the sixth to make the final score, 17-6.

In the second game, Missoula led 3-0 after two innings, but the Loggers tied the game at 3-3 in the third.

Missoula answered with seven runs in the fourth to take control on its way to a 13-4 win.

The Loggers Wednesday game against Kalispell A was called off due to rain.

Libby's game on Thursday at Kalispell A was rescheduled for tonight.

They return to action May 29 against Kalispell A at home.

The Dinner on the Diamond fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, June 7 at the Lumberyard. Enjoy a mouthwatering prime rib dinner, cash bar and a fantastic live music. This event is always a highlight of the Logger baseball season and tickets are going fast!

Tickets are $45 per person or $375 for a reserved table of six.

The cash bar and music begins at 5:30 p.m. while the prime rib dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets usually sell out quickly, so grab yours now at libbyloggers.com/dotd/ or through any legion ballplayer.

Libby starting pitcher Cody Todd delivers a 3-1 pitch to Missoula Impact's Landin Ramsay for strike two in the top of the fourth inning with one out. Loggers bow to Impact 13-4 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. (Paul Sievers/The Western News)