Mississsippi State edges Arkansas as neither QB throws for 100 yards

There was an ugly game played in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.

It won’t be remembered fondly by Razorbacks faithful or Bulldog backers.

Mississippi State scored the only touchdown for a 7-3 victory over Arkansas.

This one set SEC football — actually, college football – back decades.

Quarterbacks Mike Wright or Mississippi State and KJ Jefferson combined go to 27-of-43 for 182 yards with two picks.

Mississippi State, which hadn’t held an FBS team to less than 24 points this year, limits Arkansas to a field goal in 7-3 win. 1st time Arkansas didn’t score TD since 37-0 loss to Georgia in 2021 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 21, 2023

Winning a game going 1-10 on 3rd down. https://t.co/H1nOnAS6g4 — Andrew Miller 🏴‍☠️ (@alestate2020) October 21, 2023

The schools were a combined 7-of-31 on third and fourth downs.

