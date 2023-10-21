Advertisement

Mississsippi State edges Arkansas as neither QB throws for 100 yards

Barry Werner
·1 min read

There was an ugly game played in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.

It won’t be remembered fondly by Razorbacks faithful or Bulldog backers.

Mississippi State scored the only touchdown for a 7-3 victory over Arkansas.

This one set SEC football — actually, college football – back decades.

Quarterbacks Mike Wright or Mississippi State and KJ Jefferson combined go to 27-of-43 for 182 yards with two picks.

The schools were a combined 7-of-31 on third and fourth downs.

Pew.

 

